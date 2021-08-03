Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,327 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,207 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.