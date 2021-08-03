Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,791 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,377,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 428,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of EXP opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

