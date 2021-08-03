Advisor Partners LLC Sells 231 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $192,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,940.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

