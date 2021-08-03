Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $158.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.49.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

