Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.