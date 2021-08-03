Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 59,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

