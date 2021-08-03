$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post sales of $84.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $354.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $378.13 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,782. The stock has a market cap of $890.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

