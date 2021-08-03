6 Meridian Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $8,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,555.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,765,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

