6 Meridian Sells 110 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,775,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

