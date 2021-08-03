6 Meridian Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $577.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

