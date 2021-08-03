6 Meridian Has $447,000 Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

6 Meridian cut its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.09% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTF opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

