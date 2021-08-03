6 Meridian Buys Shares of 1,338 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ:WING opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.81. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,085. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.