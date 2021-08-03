443 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 443 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.67.

MSTR stock opened at $637.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $121.83 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.95.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

