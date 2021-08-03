29,313 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

