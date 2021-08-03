207 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

CDNS stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

