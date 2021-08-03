$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.39. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

