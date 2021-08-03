$178.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $178.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.30 million. Kaman posted sales of $177.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kaman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 196,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

