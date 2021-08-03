1,610 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ResMed by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ResMed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.