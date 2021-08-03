$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 662,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

