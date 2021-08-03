$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.53. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amdocs by 180.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

