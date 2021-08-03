$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. Freshpet also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPT opened at $143.33 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

