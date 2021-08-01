Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post sales of $107.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $86.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $434.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $856.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.