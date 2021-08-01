Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 512,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,067. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $302.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.31. Teekay has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Teekay by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teekay by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

