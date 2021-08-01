Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.18.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.