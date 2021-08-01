QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, RTT News reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 1,335,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

