Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS.

LGND traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. The stock had a trading volume of 146,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

