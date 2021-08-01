Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

NYSE KEX traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $57.91. 525,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEX. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.