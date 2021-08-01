Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%.
NYSE KEX traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $57.91. 525,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.