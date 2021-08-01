KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. KBR updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.70. 1,017,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,679. KBR has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

