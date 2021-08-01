Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $131.45. 1,849,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,747. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

