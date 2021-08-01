Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 120.11%.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 722,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

