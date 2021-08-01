Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

