Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Reaches Market Cap of $388,646.56

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00009382 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $388,646.56 and approximately $235.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00798430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00085198 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

