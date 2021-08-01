Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.