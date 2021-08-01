Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.77 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 2,980,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

