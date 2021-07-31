ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $790,424.47

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $790,424.47 and $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

