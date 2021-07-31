Zovio’s (ZVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zovio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 173,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Zovio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

