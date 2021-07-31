Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

ZVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 173,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

