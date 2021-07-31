Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

ZSAN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $199,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.