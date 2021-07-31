ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,808,042.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 162,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $8,808,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $6,461,979.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 62,339 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $3,286,512.08.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92.

ZI opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

