ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Eric J. Edell Sells 12,157 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1,343.41. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

