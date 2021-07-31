Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $39,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

