Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZETA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

ZETA opened at $6.03 on Friday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

