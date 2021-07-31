Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72,192.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $825.44 or 0.02053602 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $799,645.65 and $72,192.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

