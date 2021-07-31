Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGPYY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.