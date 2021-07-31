Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Buy

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

TRHC opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock worth $2,641,974 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.