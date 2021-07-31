Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to “Buy”

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

