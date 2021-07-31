Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Strong-Buy

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.81 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

