Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to “Buy”

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 28.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

