Zacks Investment Research Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

SPTN stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $704.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

