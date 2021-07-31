Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

FLXN stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

